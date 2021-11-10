Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Woman arrested after 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 2:44 pm Updated: November 10, 2021, 8:43 pm
Flowers left outside the house in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly where Jack Lis was killed by a dog on Monday (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after a boy was killed by a dog in Caerphilly.

Jack Lis, 10, was mauled to death at the home of a friend in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, on Monday.

An investigation was launched by Gwent Police who on Wednesday confirmed they had arrested a woman on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

She has been released conditional bail, the force said.

Tributes to Jack Lis
Flowers left outside the house in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

Two men voluntarily attended the police station in relation to the offence.

A 34-year-old from the Mountain Ash area and a 19-year-old from the Caerphilly area were later released.

Jack and his friend were alone when the attack happened.

Jack’s friend sought the help of a neighbour who lived several doors down on the same street, but the man was unable to stop the dog.

Paramedics arrived at the scene just before 4pm but they were unable to save him.

The dog was shot by firearms officers who also attended the scene.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said work was continuing to identify the breed of the dog, which people locally have claimed was a type of American pit bull.

He warned people commenting on social media to consider their language before posting while an active investigation is ongoing.

“As we’ve arrested an individual on suspicion of an offence linked to the attack, and spoken to two others voluntarily, we’re looking to identify where any criminal matters have occurred,” Mr Hobrough said.

“I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities.

“It is vital that people are considering the tone and language used in comment posted on social media about the identities of anyone involved in this matter as part of our enquiries.

“As this is a live investigation such comments may have impact on our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting log reference 2100392510. You can also send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.