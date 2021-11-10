Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy can have Covid and flu vaccines despite mother’s concerns, judge rules

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 5:18 pm
A boy in care can be vaccinated despite his mother’s fears, a judge said (PA)
A 12-year-old boy in council care can have Covid-19 and flu vaccinations despite his mother’s objections, a judge has ruled.

Council social services bosses responsible for the boy’s care asked Mr Justice Poole to consider the case.

The judge concluded that a local authority could decide to “arrange and consent” to a child in its care being vaccinated against Covid and flu “notwithstanding the objections” of parents.

He has outlined his decision in a written ruling published after a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in Grimsby.

Mr Justice Poole indicated that the case was the first of its kind.

He said the boy could not be identified in media reports of the case.

The boy, who is approaching his 13th birthday, wanted to be given Covid and flu vaccines.

His father and council bosses supported him but his mother was opposed.

She said she was against him receiving a Covid vaccine until there was “compelling evidence” that it was safe and effective, and wanted more time to look into the safety of the flu vaccine.

Mr Justice Poole said Court of Appeal judges had ruled that a council with a care order could arrange and consent to a child in its care being vaccinated, if it was satisfied that vaccination was in the best interests of a child, notwithstanding the objections of parents.

But he said “the point” had not been “tested” in relation to Covid or flu vaccines.

“The mother is opposed to (the boy) receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at least until there is what she would regard as compelling evidence that it is safe and effective,” said Mr Justice Poole.

“She contrasts other vaccines that she views as tried and tested with the Covid-19 vaccine which she believes is not.

“As for the flu vaccine, she is opposed to (the boy) receiving it together with the Covid-19 vaccine, which she believes is unsafe, and wishes to have more time to look into the safety of the flu vaccine before taking a position in relation to its safety and efficacy.”

UK Health Security Agency guidance said the UK’s chief medical officers agreed that Covid vaccination would provide young people with “good protection” against severe illness, said the judge.

Vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds should also help reduce the need for young people to have time off school and reduce the risk of the spread of Covid in schools, guidance said.

The agency had also indicated that flu vaccination was important for children

Guidance said vaccination would help protect children and stop them spreading flu.

Mr Justice Poole said he was “quite satisfied” that the law allowed a local authority with a care order to decide to arrange and consent to a child in its care being vaccinated against Covid-19 and flu, despite parental objections.

The judge said he would have concluded that it was in the boy’s best interests to have both vaccinations, had he not decided that council bosses could make the decision on the boy’s behalf.

