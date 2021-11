Kate sees new Holocaust exhibits at Imperial War Museum

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Duchess of Cambridge has officially opened two poignant new galleries charting the story of the Holocaust and the Second World War at the Imperial War Museum in London.

On the day before Armistice Day, Kate viewed the museum’s Second World War Galleries, which display over 1,500 collection items from 80 countries to bring to life how the conflict impacted many millions of people.

Kate arriving at the Imperial War Museum in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The duchess also toured the new Holocaust Galleries, which tell the individual stories of some of the six million Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust.

It features more than 2,000 photos, books, artworks, letters and personal belongings.

Kate also saw the exhibition Generations: Portraits Of Holocaust Survivors, which includes two photographic portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

Holocaust survivor Steven Frank (Holocaust Memorial Day Trust/PA)

She met once again with Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who she photographed alongside their granddaughters for the exhibition.

Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The new Holocaust galleries at the Imperial War Museum play a leading role in this country, teaching future generations about the horrors of Europe’s past.

“The Duchess of Cambridge’s presence demonstrates yet again the importance of educating about the Holocaust and her clear personal dedication to our cause. We could not be more grateful.”