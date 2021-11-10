Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Durham University student wins 100,000 dollar global prize

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 7:56 pm Updated: November 10, 2021, 9:36 pm
Hugh Jackman announces Jeremiah Thoronka as the winner of the Chegg.org Global Student Prize (The Varkey Foundation/PA)
A Durham University student has won a global award for his efforts in trying to combat energy poverty.

Jeremiah Thoronka, who is from Sierra Leone, has received a one-off prize of 100,000 US dollars.

The 21-year-old, who is currently studying a Master’s degree in sustainability at Durham University, was one of 10 finalists shortlisted for the inaugural Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2021.

Mr Thoronka is the first winner of the new sister award to the Global Teacher Prize, which is given to one student who has made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers and on society beyond.

This year’s Global Teacher Prize, which is worth a million dollars, was won by Keishia Thorpe, an English teacher from the United States.

The pair saw of stiff competition for the two awards, including from a Liverpool school leader and and a postgraduate student at Keele University.

Mr Thoronka from Freetown in Sierra Leone, invented a device that uses kinetic energy from traffic and pedestrians to generate clean power.

During the virtual ceremony broadcast from UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, actor Hugh Jackman congratulated Mr Thoronka as he awarded him the prize.

The Hollywood star said: “You’ve made an enormous difference to your community and far beyond.

“I’m sure that you will now use this incredible platform to make an even bigger impact.”

On receiving the award on Wednesday evening, Mr Thoronka said: “It’s amazing, it’s wonderful.

“Words can’t express how I feel about this.”

French actress Isabelle Huppert announced that Ms Thorpe, who has opened up college education for low-income, first-generation US immigrant and refugee students, was named the winner of the seventh annual Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.

In her winning speech, Ms Thorpe said: “Education is a human right and all children should be entitled to have access to it.

“For this recognition it’s not just about me, but about all the dreamers who work so hard and dare to dream of ending generational poverty.

“This is to encourage every little black boy and girl that looks like me, and every child in the world that feels marginalised and has a story like mine and felt they never matter.”

David Swanston, deputy principal at St Vincent’s School in Liverpool, was one of 10 finalists shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize.

He has been helping pupils with visual impairments for more than a decade and is currently working on the development of rugby specifically for the blind by modelling game play and creating ball prototypes using textures and electronics.

Elliott Lancaster, a postgraduate student at Keele University in Staffordshire, made the top 10 for the Global Student Prize.

The 24-year-old has been campaigning for mental health, social enterprise, sustainability and a solution to homelessness alongside his studies.