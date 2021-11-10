Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Kate reunited with survivors she photographed to mark 75 years since end of Holocaust

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 9:27 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge (left) views the exhibition Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors, which includes the two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust, during a visit to the Imperial War Museum (IWM) in London to officially open two new galleries, the Second World War Gallery and the Holocaust Gallery.
The Duchess of Cambridge has been reunited with two Holocaust survivors she photographed last year.

After she officially opened two new galleries charting the story of the Holocaust and the Second World War at the Imperial War Museum in London, Kate met with Stephen Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who had both posed with their grandchildren when she photographed them as part of the Generations: Portrait Of Holocaust Survivors project to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

As she greeted Mr Frank and his granddaughters, he swept her into a hug and she thanked him for “trusting” her to take his photo.

Royal visit to the Imperial War Museum
The Duchess of Cambridge (centre) talks with Imperial War Museum Director Diane Lees (left) during a visit to the museum in London to officially open two new galleries, the Second World War Gallery and the Holocaust Gallery (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

She said: “I loved the items you chose and the colours. Thank you for your time. You were good sitters. Seeing this really brings back such special memories.

“We need to tell your stories.

“That is what is so powerful about this project, the generational nature of it and the handover of stories.”

She was asked by Mrs Bernstein if she got chance to see much of her children as a young, working mother, to which she replied: “All the time.

“They’re my priority.”

The duchess also spoke with another survivor who had his picture taken by another photographer for the project.

John Hajdu MBE told her how his childhood teddy bear that was also featured in the portrait had been with him since the onslaught of the Nazis, through his stay in the Budapest ghetto and later under Soviet occupation.

Royal visit to the Imperial War Museum
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit the Imperial War Museum (IWM) in London to officially open two new galleries, the Second World War Gallery and the Holocaust Gallery (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The duchess said: “And teddy was with you all the time. Wow, goodness me, what a story.

“I hope parents explain these stories to their children to ensure it never happens again.

“What I love is the personal stories, told in context, like your teddy.”

Mr Hajdu said later: “I am living history and very happy to be here. 

“I had only had a chance to grab two things when we left and one was teddy.”

The duchess also viewed the museum’s Second World War Galleries, which display over 1,500 items from 80 countries to bring to life how the conflict impacted many millions of people and toured the new Holocaust Galleries.

She said: “It’s the stories that mean most to me.”

As she looked at photographs telling the life of pre-war Jewish communities living under Nazi rule, the duchess said: “At the time would they have known? (What was to follow).”

Holocaust survivor Steven Frank (Holocaust Memorial Day Trust/PA)
Holocaust survivor Steven Frank (Holocaust Memorial Day Trust/PA)

Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The new Holocaust galleries at the Imperial War Museum play a leading role in this country, teaching future generations about the horrors of Europe’s past.

“The Duchess of Cambridge’s presence demonstrates yet again the importance of educating about the Holocaust and her clear personal dedication to our cause.

“We could not be more grateful.”

