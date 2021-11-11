Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Military funeral for Troubles veteran Dennis Hutchings to take place in Plymouth

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 12:04 am
(Peter Morrison/PA)
(Peter Morrison/PA)

The funeral of Northern Ireland veteran Dennis Hutchings is set to take place in Plymouth.

The 80-year-old, from Cawsand in Cornwall, died in Belfast last month after contracting Covid-19 while he was in the city to face trial over a fatal shooting in Co Tyrone in 1974.

His funeral will take place at St Andrew’s Church on the same day as Remembrance Day, with motorbikes from Rolling Thunder UK accompanying his coffin.

The Ministry of Defence agreed to provide pallbearers after Mr Hutchings’ family lodged a formal request for members of his former regiment, the Life Guards, to attend.

Flags are permitted but the family have requested no political slogans, speeches or banners on the day.

The service will be broadcast on screens outside the church, as well as live on the internet for those who cannot attend.

His family will later hold a private event in Cornwall.

Former veterans minister and Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer said on Twitter ahead of the service: “Long day of preparations for Dennis’ funeral on Thursday.

“Thank you so much to all those who are coming and taking part.. his abandonment in Northern Ireland is in total contrast to how the Nation truly feels about him.

“Plymouth will show that on Thursday, I’ve no doubt.”

Dennis Hutchings court case
Mr Hutchings was trying to clear his name over his service during the Troubles (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Rolling Thunder UK said on its website it is “very proud” to have been asked to organise the escort for the funeral cortege.

A statement read: “Dennis’s family are grateful for all the incredible support over many years and are looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible who can attend.

“For those on motorbikes and in cars who wish to accompany Dennis for his journey into Plymouth, the meet-up point will be Trerulefoot roundabout, west of Plymouth on the A38 (time to be confirmed).

“Those who wish to pay their respects to Dennis on foot should head for Royal Parade Plymouth.”

Mr Hutchings had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham, and his solicitor Philip Barden said he had wanted to clear his name.

The case had become the focus of attention in recent years as a number of other prosecutions were announced against veterans over deaths which took place during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

