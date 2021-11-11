Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New treatment could help improve outcome for prostate cancer sufferers

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 12:04 am
Dr Jonathan Coulter, from the School of Pharmacy at Queen’s University Belfast (Queen’s University/PA)
Dr Jonathan Coulter, from the School of Pharmacy at Queen's University Belfast (Queen's University/PA)

Researchers at Queen’s University in Belfast have developed a new treatment to be used in combination with radiotherapy that could significantly improve treatment outcomes for men with locally advanced prostate cancer.

The treatment can make cancerous cells up to 30% more receptive to radiotherapy while simultaneously reducing adverse side-effects that limit quality of life.

Radiotherapy is extensively used to treat various localised cancers including prostate cancer, offering the best chance for curative intervention.

However, approximately 30% of prostate cancer patients experience treatment failure leading to disease progression.

The research team at Queen’s has developed a new nanomedicine comprised of tiny gold particles, coated in a small peptide called RALA.

If these nanoparticles are present in tumour cells when treated with radiotherapy, they increase the cell-killing potential of this conventional treatment, helping to reduce the risk of disease relapse.

Professor Helen McCarthy, from the School of Pharmacy at Queen’s University, said: “The peptide enables the gold nanoparticles to be delivered more efficiently to the tumour cells.

“The gold then interacts with the radiotherapy, increasing the cell-killing effect in a highly localised manner.”

Dr Jonathan Coulter said: “Our research has shown that ultra-low concentrations of the RALA-gold nanoparticles effectively sensitise prostate tumour cells to radiotherapy.

The new treatment was devised by researchers at Queen’s University in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Now we want to build on this work, to address the second major challenge, consistently delivering sufficient nanoparticles to the tumour throughout a patient’s radiotherapy.

“We are delighted that Prostate Cancer UK are supporting our proposal to develop a biodegradable implant designed to provide sustained release of the gold nanoparticles.

“Following insertion into the main tumour lesion, the biodegradable implant will consistently release the nanoparticles over time. This is opposed to current approaches that involve daily injections.

“Following consultation with a local prostate cancer patient focus group, we learned that a one-off implant would be better tolerated by patients than regular injections to the tumour.”

The multi-disciplinary team has recently been awarded £376,000 from Prostate Cancer UK to evaluate the effectiveness of these implants at increasing the sensitivity of prostate cancer cells to radiotherapy.

