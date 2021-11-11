Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Restoration work begins on rare medieval mural

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 12:04 am
The medieval work is in need of urgent care (English Heritage/PA)
The medieval work is in need of urgent care (English Heritage/PA)

A team of expert conservators from English Heritage have begun restoration work on a rare medieval mural at a castle in Somerset.

The image of St George at Farleigh Hungerford Castle was commissioned as part of refurbishments in the 1440s by Walter, First Lord of Hungerford.

But damp conditions and misguided early 20th century attempts at preservation have left the saintly figure in need of urgent care.

Conservators said the castle’s wall paintings were a ‘beautiful and important’ example of medieval art (English Heritage/ PA)

Conservators have begun the task of refixing flaking paint and removing damaging wax residue on the mural, as part of a programme of work to conserve the painted interiors of the castle’s chapel.

The image of England’s patron saint is the most substantial remaining wall painting and shows the figure of a kneeling knight wearing a tabard with the Hungerford arms alongside.

Since their discovery in 1844, the murals have been damaged by damp conditions and erroneous preservative treatment.

Hot wax, applied between 1931 and 1955, drew up red pigments from the under-layer of paint and turned the backdrop from the intended light grey to a pinkish colour.

Farleigh Hungerford Castle in Somerset (English Heritage/ PA)

Rachel Turnbull, English Heritage’s senior collections conservator, said: “Farleigh Hungerford’s wall paintings are a beautiful and important example of medieval art, giving us a unique insight into the once rich interiors of the castle.

“Conserving centuries-old artworks like these is a delicate and complex task, and we can see here how previous, well-meaning conservators sometimes got it wrong.

“Our expert conservators have carefully analysed the condition of the wall paintings to find just the right method for each part of the work. It’s a painstaking process, but vital to ensure these historic paintings can be enjoyed by generations to come.”

The work by English Heritage comes as part of a nationwide effort to safeguard all 77 precious wall paintings in English Heritage’s portfolio.

These include murals at Bolsover Castle, Lullingstone Roman Villa, Wrest Park, Berry Pomeroy Castle, and Longthorpe Tower.

More from the Press and Journal