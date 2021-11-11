Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Antibiotic use fell during first year of pandemic, analysis suggests

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 7:02 am
Fewer antibiotics were prescribed during the pandemic (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Fewer antibiotics were prescribed during the pandemic (Anthony Devlin/PA)

There was a significant dip in antibiotic use during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, analysis suggests.

Charity Antibiotic Research UK said that antibiotic prescribing by GPs in England fell by 17% during the first 12 months of Covid compared to the previous year.

The charity said that the fall “hints at the scale of over prescribing in normal times”.

There have been big drives to reduce the number of unnecessary prescriptions to try to tackle the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

Resistance occurs when bacteria mutate and can no longer be effectively tackled by antibiotics, meaning infections can become deadly.

Antibiotics are essential to treat serious bacterial infections such as pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis but they are sometimes used to treat coughs, earache and sore throats that can get better on their own.

The charity, which conducted the analysis with health research company Costello Medical, examined NHS data published on OpenPrescribing.net and found that prescriptions in England fell from March 2020 to February 2021 and remained steady throughout the year, without the winter peak of prescriptions seen in previous years.

Professor Colin Garner, chief executive of Antibiotic Research UK, said: “The dramatic fall in antibiotic prescribing during the Covid pandemic could be due to many factors including less
infection transmission during lockdowns and fewer visits to GPs.

“More work is needed to understand the extent to which each of these factors has resulted in this drop in antibiotic prescribing, but the data does tell us that antibiotic prescribing can be reduced to help protect us all from the danger of the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.”

More from the Press and Journal