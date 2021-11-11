Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Civil rights leader Austin Currie to be laid to rest following two services

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 9:21 am
Austin Currie (Brian Lawless/PA)
Austin Currie (Brian Lawless/PA)

Civil rights leader Austin Currie is set to be laid to rest following two services in Co Kildare and Co Tyrone.

Mr Currie died in his sleep at his home in Derrymullen, Co Kildare, on Tuesday.

He had recently celebrated his 82nd birthday.

Tributes have been paid across Ireland to Mr Currie, one of the key figures in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland who also helped to found the nationalist SDLP party and was elected to parliament on both sides of the Irish border.

Socialist Democratic Labour Party leaders
Socialist Democratic Labour Party leaders, left to right, Austin Currie, Gerry Fitt, John Hume and Paddy Devlin, during the meeting at Cappagh (PA)

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar described Mr Currie as “one of the outstanding politicians of his generation” while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described him as “someone I held in very high respect, a decent man, a man who cared passionately about Northern Ireland”.

A service is to be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Allenwood at 11am on Friday.

Another service will take place on Saturday morning at St Malachy’s Church in Edendork, Co Tyrone, before burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The family have urged mourners to respect government guidelines at all times.

Both services will be streamed online.

Mr Currie was born in Co Tyrone, the eldest of 11 children.

His decision to squat at a council house in Caledon in June 1968 is widely seen as the beginning of the civil rights movement, which challenged inequality and discrimination against Catholics.

He went on to create the SDLP along with John Hume and Gerry Fitt in 1970.

In 1989, he won a seat in Dublin West for Fine Gael and pursued a career as TD and minister in the Republic until he retired in 2002.

