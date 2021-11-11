Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Black hole found hiding in star cluster outside Milky Way

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 12:01 pm
A black hole has been found hiding in a star cluster outside the Milky Way (ESO/M Kornmesser/PA)
A black hole has been found hiding in a star cluster outside the Milky Way (ESO/M Kornmesser/PA)

Astronomers have discovered a small black hole in a cluster of stars outside the Milky Way.

They found it by using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) to look at how it influences the motion of a star nearby.

This is the first time this detection method has been used to reveal the presence of a black hole outside of our galaxy.

Researchers suggest the method could be key to unveiling hidden black holes in the Milky Way and nearby galaxies, and to help shed light on how these mysterious objects form and evolve.

The newly discovered black hole was spotted in NGC 1850, a cluster of thousands of stars roughly 160,000 light years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a neighbour galaxy of the Milky Way.

Sara Saracino, from the Astrophysics Research Institute of Liverpool John Moores University, said: “Similar to Sherlock Holmes tracking down a criminal gang from their missteps, we are looking at every single star in this cluster with a magnifying glass in one hand trying to find some evidence for the presence of black holes but without seeing them directly.

“The result shown here represents just one of the wanted criminals, but when you have found one, you are well on your way to discovering many others, in different clusters.”

According to the study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, this first “criminal” tracked down by the team is around 11 times as massive as our sun.

Small, stellar-mass black holes have previously been spotted in other galaxies by the X-ray glow emitted as they swallow matter, or from the gravitational waves generated as black holes collide with one another or with neutron stars.

However, most stellar-mass black holes do not give away their presence through X-rays or gravitational waves.

Stefan Dreizler, a team member based at the University of Gottingen in Germany, said: “The vast majority can only be unveiled dynamically.

“When they form a system with a star, they will affect its motion in a subtle but detectable way, so we can find them with sophisticated instruments.”

The method used by Dr Saracino and her team could allow astronomers to find many more black holes and help unlock their mysteries.

Researchers say the detection in NGC 1850 marks the first time a black hole has been found in a young cluster of stars – the cluster is only around 100 million years old.

Even more young black holes could be unveiled using the method, and new light be shed on how they evolve.

By comparing them with larger, more mature black holes in older clusters, astronomers would be able to understand how these objects grow by feeding on stars or merging with other black holes.

The team used data collected over two years with the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer mounted at ESO’s VLT, located in the Chilean Atacama Desert.