Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

The endgame of the talks: How will Cop26 play out?

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 4:52 pm
A banner on a wall near Cop26 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A banner on a wall near Cop26 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned that there is still a lot more to be done to secure agreement at the summit.

Here are some key questions about the process answered.

– Where are we up to? 

There is a first draft text of the “cover decision” – the topline deal that could be secured in Glasgow, which urges countries to increase their plans to cut emissions up to 2030 by next year, and double adaptation finance to help developing countries cope with the impact of the climate crisis.

There are also draft texts, published in the early hours of Thursday, on future climate finance for developing countries, on adaptation, addressing loss and damage that vulnerable countries are suffering from extreme weather.

And parts of the “Paris rulebook” for the way the global climate treaty will work – covering things like transparency about what countries are doing on climate change and how carbon trading markets will work – known as Article 6, have also got new drafts.

Climate graphic
(PA Graphics)

But they are all still being negotiated, with concerns particularly about progress on Article 6 and finance.

– How do the negotiations work? 

Pairs of ministers from different countries have been tasked by the Cop26 president to meet delegations from country groupings such as the Africa group and the Least Developed Countries, as well as individual countries, for discussions.

They feed back to the president and his negotiating team, who also speak to delegations in bilateral meetings, while different country delegations also talk to each other in corridors and rooms about the issues and what they want to see in the texts.

There are also meetings for all ministers, and delegations return periodically for plenary meetings of all countries to see where the negotiations are up to – and finally to approve agreements that have been secured.

 – What happens next? 

The first part of the closing plenary to adopt the decisions countries have already made in some areas is taking place on Thursday.

Climate graphic
(PA Graphics)

A new draft text of the cover decision and on a range of issues is expected overnight, drawing on feedback received by countries.

On Friday there is another meeting of ministers to consider the full set of draft decisions and in Mr Sharma’s words “resolve in a balanced manner what I hope will be the few remaining issues”.

– Is anything else happening? 

The UK Cop presidency has been holding themed days throughout Cop26 to focus on “real world actions” being taken by countries and businesses in areas from curbing deforestation to boosting green technology.

But those have ended with the focus on cities, states and regions on Thursday.

There are likely to be protests in and around the summit in the final hours.

Elsewhere, barring any more surprise announcements such as the US and China joint declaration that they will take more action on emissions in the 2020s, the focus is on the negotiations until the gavel comes down.

– And will it finish on time? 

That remains to be seen.

But it is worth bearing in mind than no Cop in the past decade has finished on time. The record is Cop25 in Madrid in 2019, which finished on the Sunday.