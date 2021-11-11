Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex remember fallen heroes on Armistice Day

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 11:21 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 12:35 am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with service members (Lee Morgan/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the Armed Forces to mark Remembrance Day.

Harry and Meghan visited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, the US, to reflect on the day of commemoration in the UK and Veterans Day in the US and met with service members and their partners.

A spokesman for Archewell said former Army officer Harry and the duchess have “committed themselves to remembering, reflecting and honouring service members, veterans, and military families from around the world”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with service members during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey (Lee Morgan/AP)
The couple attended the Intrepid Museum’s gala, honouring serving members and their families before going to the Joint Base McGuire’s-Dix-Lakehurst, which is the Department of Defence’s only tri-service base.

Over 46,000 members of the armed forces and their families live and on the base.

The duke and duchess hosted a luncheon with service members from all six branches of the military.

A spokesman for Archewell said: “Throughout their visit, they discuss mental health, the value of community and living a life of service.”