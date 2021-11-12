Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Couple plan to make new memories with loved ones after £2m Lotto win

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 11:11 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 11:56 am
Andrea and Mike Law celebrate their win (Camelot/PA)
A Worcestershire couple who landed a £2 million Lotto jackpot have said they plan to make new memories with loved ones after losing close family members during the pandemic.

Andrea Law, 43, and her husband Mike, 50, said they plan to have “a wonderful time with the people we love” after their numbers came up on a Lucky Dip ticket bought online for the October 13 draw.

The couple, from Bromsgrove, are now planning trips to Greece and the USA, as well as home improvements including a new kitchen.

Mrs Law said: “The last 18 months have been tough for us, as they have been for everyone.

“We have lost a number of close family members, including Mike’s mum last year rather suddenly which was incredibly hard for us all. It’s made it even more important for us to make memories.

“It isn’t about houses and cars, it’s about staying grounded and having a wonderful time with the people we love.”

Mrs Law found out she had won on the morning after the draw, while suffering a tooth infection, when she looked at her phone and saw the winning ticket and prize total.

“I didn’t know what to do, I was so shocked,” she said. “Then my son came in asking where his school uniform was so I was straight up and back to reality.

“I sorted him out for school and he went off with my husband and I went back upstairs and checked the ticket again.

Andrea and Mike Law celebrating their Lotto win. Credit: Camelot/PA
“I didn’t tell Mike straight away as he had to drive and take the kids to school. He would have ended up in a hedge, daydreaming about the win if I had told him before he left.

“The win means we can pay off our mortgage, which is massive for us.”

Mrs Law, a marketing and communications manager, and her husband, an art and photography teacher, plan to continue working as normal to set a good example for their two young children.

“We are both going to keep working, it just means we can retire sooner, and together,” she said.

