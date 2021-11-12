Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate stars in film alongside 10-year-old Cub Scout to mark remembrance

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 1:16 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 2:51 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge in conversation with Colonel David Blum OBE,and ten-year old Cub Scout Emily Edge (Kensington Palace/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has starred in a film alongside a 10-year-old Cub Scout to mark the Royal British Legion centenary.

In the film, Kate awarded Emily Edge a new Scouts’ Centenary Remembrance Badge for creating a poppy display for her local church.

The initiative, spearheaded by the duchess, was created to commemorate 100 years of the Royal British Legion and bestowed to those who take a meaningful part in remembrance.

In the film, Kate, who is joint president of The Scout Association, was in conversation with Italy star veteran Colonel David Blum OBE and 10-year old Cub Scout Emily.

Emily told the duchess what she had learned about the roles that the Scouts played as part of the wartime effort, including helping with the evacuation of young children from cities and taking part in fire watches and harvests.

During their chat, which took place at the Royal Hospital Chelsea earlier this month, Kate spoke about the vital role that remembrance has played within our society over the past 100 years.

Duchess of Cambridge
The duchess is joint president of The Scout Association (Kensington Palace/PA)

In the film released on Friday, the star veteran reflected on the importance of remembrance to him, having served in Italy during the Second World War.

They also discussed the long-term impact of Colonel Blum’s own time in the Scouts and the vital life skills and experiences that being a Scout can provide to young people, including building confidence, team-building skills and resilience.

This year, Scouts across the country have been taking part in activities to commemorate the centenary of the Royal British Legion, which was created by Earl Haig in 1921.

