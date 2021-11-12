Email reveals Queen helped Meghan choose tiara

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary briefed the authors of Finding Freedom about the duchess’ account of choosing her wedding tiara.

Meghan provided her then-press chief Jason Knauf with a list of “background reminders” about her life story for the writers – including how the Queen helped her choose the jewellery, according to court documents released this week.

A widely reported story claimed Harry had shouted “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” at the Queen’s personal dresser and aide Angela Kelly in a row over the tiara, with the monarch later reprimanding her grandson.

But an email released this week, as part of a Court of Appeal hearing, reveals the duchess wanted to counter this version of events, when Mr Knauf spoke to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of Finding Freedom, a book about the Sussexes.

Harry and Meghan on their wedding day (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle, 77.

ANL has brought an appeal against a High Court judge’s decision to grant the duchess summary judgment – meaning she won her case without a trial.

In an email, released by the court, the duchess sent to Mr Knauf on December 10, 2018, she wrote about herself in the third person when she discussed choosing a tiara.

She wrote: “The Queen, Harry and Meghan were all present – she tried on five tiaras and the Queen asked her which she preferred.

“Meghan asked the Queen her preference. The Queen said they all suited her and Meghan chose the diamond one, which the Queen agreed was perfect.

“Shame to see such a beautiful sweet moment skewed in media. There was no conversation about any other tiara as a preference. Meghan loved the one she wore and it remains a very special memory.”