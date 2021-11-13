Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – November 13

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 4:13 am
A collection of British papers (PA)
A collection of British papers (PA)

The papers are led by public anger over the Government’s handling of the Owen Paterson affair.

The Daily Mail reports Labour has taken a six-point lead over the Conservative party in a poll conducted in the wake of the Tory sleaze scandal.

It comes as The Guardian says a luxury villa where Prime Minister Boris Johnson stayed on holiday has been linked to property businesses which are under investigation for tax evasion.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Daily Express lead with revelations the Duchess of Sussex texted a former aide that Harry faced criticism from the royal family over her strained relationship with her estranged father.

And the Daily Star says Meghan’s father Thomas Markle thinks Harry was “dropped on his head as a baby”.

In other news, France has been instructed to “stop the surge” of migrant Channel crossings to the UK after nearly 1,200 people made the journey in a single day, according to The Times.

The Daily Telegraph reports students will have to pay off their loans faster under Government plans to raise around an extra £2.5 billion a year.

The Independent says Britain has sent troops to the border between Poland and Belarus to aid in the “migrant crisis” in the area.

The FT Weekend reports former Barclays boss Jes Staley “exchanged 1,200 emails with Jeffrey Epstein”.

The i weekend reveals when the Government predicts the pandemic will end.

And The Sun says footballer Jack Grealish has been going on “secret dates” with actress Emily Atack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal