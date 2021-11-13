Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Final HS2 protesters evicted at Buckinghamshire camp

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 9:55 am
An environmental activist in a tunnel at the Wendover camp (Satchel/PA)
The final two protesters have been evicted from a camp set up by environmental activists opposed to HS2.

The eviction began at Wendover Active Resistance (War) camp in Buckinghamshire on October 10.

A spokeswoman for the protesters, who had been digging an underground tunnel, said on Saturday morning that the last two tunnellers, Dan Hooper, also known as “Swampy”, and another protester known as Satchel, are out of the tunnel.

Swampy was among climate change protesters who had charges against them dropped recently after they occupied tunnels near Euston Station.

The War camp was on a narrow area of land between the A413 and the local Chiltern railway line south of Wendover.

Veteran environmental activist Daniel Hooper, who is also known as Swampy (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Heading north, the HS2 line will pass over the road and railway on a low viaduct before entering a tunnel to pass to the west of the village.

A HS2 spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that all protesters have now been safely removed from the illegal action at Small Dean.

“By providing a cleaner, greener way to travel, HS2 will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the country’s push to reduce carbon emissions.

“Instead of wasting their time and public money on often violent and disruptive protest, we would urge anyone who cares about the environment to support this project.”

