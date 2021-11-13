Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steam railway lights up for festive spectacular

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 11:47 am
The BR Standard Class no. 70167 arrives into Ropley station (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A classic steam railway which includes a bridge that features in the Harry Potter movies is being lit up with thousands of lights in a festive display.

The Watercress Line, which runs from Alton to Alresford in Hampshire, is hosting the Steam Illuminations rides, which feature steam trains lit up with an LED light show and passengers joining in with LED wristbands.

The journey features the Ropley bridge, which appeared in the Harry Potter films, which will be kitted out with a snowfall effect as the train passes underneath.

The BR Standard Class no. 70167 leaves Ropley station (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Grade I listed structure was previously a footbridge at King’s Cross station in London before it was dismantled and moved to Ropley.

It featured in the Philosopher’s Stone film, where Hagrid gives Harry Potter his first Hogwarts Express ticket.

A spokeswoman said: “Steam Illuminations is a unique Christmas digital LED light show on and in a steam train, featuring thousands of fully controllable colour-mixing LED lights and LED wristbands.

“Everyone is given an LED wristband to wear on board the train to give them the exclusive experience of being part of the colourful light show.”

The BR Standard Class no. 70167 passes through fake snow (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General manager Simon Baggott said: “The fantastic Steam Illuminations has proved more popular than ever this year, it promises to be a wonderful highlight of the festive season.”

Opened in October 1865 as the Alton, Alresford and Winchester Railway, it became part of British Railways until its controversial closure in 1973.

Santa Claus waves as he leans out of a carriage (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The line and services were reinstated by a preservation group and now the Watercress attracts 125,000 visitors annually with a turnover in excess of £2 million.

The Steam Illuminations run from November 26 until January 8.

