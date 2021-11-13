Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man and woman arrested over suspected murder of missing man

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 1:27 pm
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of a 63-year-old man from north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Frank McKeever, 63, of Islington, was reported missing on September 9 and was last seen by a family member on August 28.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood of the specialist crime unit said no body has been found but the case is being treated as a suspected murder.

The man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released under investigation.

Mr Eastwood said: “He (Mr McKeever) has not been in contact with family and friends since the last sighting of him in August.

“He hasn’t been using his phones and hasn’t made use of his bank account and this is very much out of character.

“I want to hear from anyone who has information relating to Frank’s disappearance or thinks they may have seen him since August 28.

“He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, black top, dark trousers and black shoes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 3224/13nov.

