Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Lord Mayor’s Show parade blocked by XR protesters

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 3:03 pm
Police remove Extinction Rebellion protesters during the Lord Mayor’s Show parade in the City of London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Police remove Extinction Rebellion protesters during the Lord Mayor’s Show parade in the City of London (Aaron Chown/PA)

A number of people have been arrested after Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupted the Lord Mayor’s Show in London.

Footage shared on social media shows activists blocking the route of the parade in the City of London on Saturday afternoon, forcing riders on horseback to stop and the new Lord Mayor’s golden state coach to come to a halt.

Police officers were then seen dragging people out of the road while crowds who had lined the streets watched on.

XR protesters
Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked the route of the Lord Mayor’s Show parade (Aaron Chown/PA)

A City of London Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a group of protesters in the City today. City of London Police officers are engaging with the group to minimise disruption. A number of arrests have been made.”

The Lord Mayor’s Show dates to the 13th century and is the first official engagement of a new Lord Mayor.

Despite the disruption, the parade eventually continued and Vincent Keaveny was sworn in at the Royal Courts of Justice as the 693rd person to hold the office.

XR protesters
Extinction Rebellion said it wanted to highlight that the Cop26 summit has ‘failed’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Extinction Rebellion said it was trying to deliver “the Children’s Charter” to the Lord Mayor, which read: “We stand here the day after Cop26, which has failed to bring about the action necessary to tackle the climate and ecological emergency, to call on you to prioritise the next seven generations above the short-term greed that focuses on wealth accumulation right here in the City of London.”

The organisation said the action was in response to the “failure” of Cop26, and protesters dressed up wearing giant heads depicting Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak while others locked themselves together in the roads.

Miranda Duncombe, a mother and member of the XR Families group, said: “Cop has failed to deliver the transformative changes needed to keep us at 1.5C of warming, a complete betrayal of our children.

The Lord Mayor’s Show 2021
The parade eventually continued, and Vincent Keaveny was installed as the Lord Mayor of the City of London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“If the City of London was a country, it would be the ninth largest emitter in the world. The City’s banks and asset managers provide loans and investments for the projects and companies that are killing us.

“I am here for my children’s future. Our Government has failed to act to protect them. I’m calling for the City of London to divest from fossil fuels immediately for the children everywhere who are dying due to the climate crisis and those who will die in the future.”

The Lord Mayor of London serves as the elected head of the City of London Corporation and their terms last one year.

The 2021 procession included full-size model elephants, Japanese drummers, and a horse-drawn bus, while the state coach is the oldest ceremonial vehicle in the world still in regular use, according to show organisers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal