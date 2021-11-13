Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Prince of Wales and Prime Minister join crowd at Festival of Remembrance

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 9:12 pm Updated: November 14, 2021, 7:32 am
Members of the Royal family (Geoff Pugh/The Daily Telegraph)
Members of the Royal family (Geoff Pugh/The Daily Telegraph)

The Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister have joined a crowd of thousands to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflicts at the annual Festival of Remembrance.

Alongside Charles in the royal box at the Royal Albert Hall were senior royals including the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Saturday’s event was also attended by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

All were dressed in dark clothing as they watched from the box, clapping and giving standing ovations throughout the service.

Boris Johnson sat in a box on the left hand side of the royals, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sat in a box on the right.

This year’s event commemorated 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

It also marked the 30th anniversary of the first Gulf War and the 10th anniversary of the end of military operations in Iraq.

In a break with previous years, the Queen was not in attendance.

The 95-year-old monarch was ordered to rest by royal doctors just over three weeks ago, and spent a night in hospital on October 20 undergoing preliminary tests.

She returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday after a long-planned weekend away at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

However, she is expected to attend the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits in his box (Geoff Pugh/The Daily Telegraph)

The Royal Marines fanfare team opened the Festival of Remembrance.

They were then followed by Royal British Legion members carrying blue and gold standards.

The blue indicates loyalty and fidelity and the gold represents trial by fire.

Poet Tomos Roberts gave an emotional rendition of his specially commissioned piece Alive with Poppies.

After the poem finished, the audience lifted their wristbands – which glowed red.

Attendees could be seen wiping away tears as a video showed Sallie and David Wright telling the story of their son James – who was killed in Afghanistan 10 years ago.

The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (Geoff Pugh/The Daily Telegraph)

Sixteen bereaved families then entered the hall to a standing ovation.

Later, a video showing servicemen and women discussing the British evacuation of Afghanistan was played.

The mood fell sombre when The Last Post rang out in the theatre, and during the minutes of silence poppy petals drifted from the ceiling.

The service concluded with traditional prayers, hymns and blessings before an enthusiastic rendition of God Save The Queen.

Charles waved to the crowd before leaving.

Musical performances were led by Alfie Boe, Gregory Porter, Cynthia Erico, and Alexandra Burke.

