What the papers say – November 14

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 4:21 am
What the papers say – November 14 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – November 14 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reaction to the Cop26 deal, dubbed the ‘Glasgow climate pact’, leads the nation’s papers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times and The Independent report Cop26 president Alok Sharma was “reduced to tears” after China and India intervened to water down the deal’s pledge to “phase out” the use of coal power.

The “last-minute drama” of the Glasgow pact also features on the front of The Observer, alongside an interview with entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri, who claims Prime Minister Boris Johnson overruled his advisers to promote her business interests while serving as the Mayor of London.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Telegraph reports Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.

Staying on the topic of borders, the Mail on Sunday carries comments from the outgoing head of the UK Border Force Paul Lincoln in which he called them a “pain in the bloody a***”.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports the Government has pledged £50 million to help find a cure for motor neurone disease.

The Sunday Mirror leads with Tory MP Richard Fuller earning £300,000 from a firm linked to spy technology in China.

The sister of the Duchess of Sussex wants to sue Meghan, according to Sunday People.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a Yeti hunter has found proof of Bigfoot in Cannock Chase, Staffordshire.

