‘Pedalling Picasso’ draws moustached man by cycling 75 miles for Movember

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 10:33 am
Anthony Hoyte created the picture by cycling 75 miles and tracking the route on the app Strava (Anthony Hoyte)
A man known as the “Pedalling Picasso” has created a virtual portrait of a moustached man by cycling 75 miles across London for Movember.

Anthony Hoyte, who earned his “Picasso” nickname decorating London’s map with enormous, light-hearted doodles, cycled for eight hours and 27 minutes on Saturday to paint a picture using the exercise route-tracking app Strava.

Mr Hoyte said the portrait is “all about challenging the stigma around mental health” as he hopes to raise £3925 for the cause – a pound for every man’s life lost to suicide in 2020.

“If I can raise awareness and some cash for Movember doing something like this, then fantastic,” the 53-year-old said.

Anthony Hoyte, known as the 'Pedalling Picasso, pictured on his bike (Anthony Hoyte)
“I’ve had a few struggles with my own mental health over the years, and as a typical bloke, I don’t find it easy opening up.”

The charity’s month-long fundraising campaign concentrates on raising awareness and funds for men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The moustachioed figure from Mr Hoyte’s cycle is inspired by Movember’s annual tradition where men crowdfund for the cause while growing out their facial hair.

“It was harder than I thought it might be,” Mr Hoyte said.

“The whole thing took about three months to plan. On the day, things were complicated by a few road closures, so I had to modify the route on the hoof.

Mr Hoyte's 79-mile portrait of a reindeer (Anthony Hoyte)
Anthony Hoyte began drawing portraits on Strava in 2016 when he was inspired by a Canadian artist (Anthony Hoyte)

Inspired by a Canadian artist he spotted doing similar sketches online, Mr Hoyte started creating Strava art in 2016 with a “not very good” dog in his hometown of Cheltenham.

This is the Heritage Consultant’s first charity-focused drawing, as he has also completed illustrations of a 66-mile Santa Claus in Birmingham and a 79-mile reindeer in London over the years.

“It’s ended up looking like an 80s sports pundit,” he said of his Movember-themed artwork.

“I’m also not as fit as I could be, so I was shattered by the end.”

To donate directly to Mr Hoyte’s cause, go to: https://uk.movember.com/story/pedalling-picasso-drawing-artwork-with-a-bicycle-and-gps

