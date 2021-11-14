Queen absent as war dead are remembered at the Cenotaph, but how worried should the nation be?

Members of the royal family and senior politicians have led the nation in honouring the country’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday morning that the Queen would be absent from the service at the Cenotaph in central London due to having sprained her back.

The event on Whitehall was given added poignancy by a return to pre-pandemic numbers of participating veterans and military, as well as onlookers.

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister were among those laying a wreath at the war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Yui Mok/PA)

Boris Johnson, who appeared sombre as he laid a wreath, said it was a moment to “come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country”.

Only the rustling of leaves and the chirping of birds could be heard as thousands of people held the two-minute silence at 11am in honour of all those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stood beside the Prime Minister while former prime ministers lined up behind Mr Johnson, with John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May all paying their respects.

The Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal also laid wreaths at the memorial.

Looking on from a balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building were the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex.

The palace said the Queen made the decision not to attend “with great regret” and is “disappointed” to miss it.

Service personnel attending the ceremony at the Cenotaph wished the Queen well.

Lance Corporal May Percival said: “My heart goes out to her and her family. I wish her well and the best.”

RAF Nurse Officer Stephen Andor said: “I wish her well. The Queen has very strong links to the military. She is the head of the armed forces.

“I think that every single member of the military wishes her well.”

Royal Navy Petty Officer Ben Shread, of the Combat Camera team, said: “It would be nice if the boss was here.

“She’s the head of the armed services. I don’t know if she has ever missed the Remembrance parade before.

“So, if there is a reason she is not here it must be a very serious one. We all wish her well.”

The Queen has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999.

She was not present during the 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant with her two youngest children.

How worried should the nation be?

The nation’s anxiety over the Queen’s health will be heightened as the monarch suffered another setback and missed the Remembrance Sunday service, a royal author has said.

Penny Junor suggested Elizabeth II was entering a new phase of her reign when she would not be seen as much in public.

Ms Junor said: “It’s very sad for the Queen because this is the one event in the year that she really, really likes to be at.

“Remembering the war dead is a very, very important part for her annual calendar.

“The public will be very sad and anxious to hear of yet another setback but clearly she must follow the advice and get herself well.”

The Queen has been under doctors’ orders to rest for more than three weeks after spending a night in hospital for preliminary tests. Buckingham Palace had said it was her “firm intention” to be at the Cenotaph, and announced on Thursday that she would be at the ceremony.

But on Sunday morning, less two hours before she was due to arrive, the Palace said she had sprained her back and could no longer attend.

Ms Junor said: “It’s not surprising because she is 95-years-old.

“We’re so used to seeing her out and about and looking years younger than she is that I think we’ve been lulled into thinking she can go on at this kind of pace forever.

“Clearly she can’t. There comes a time in everybody’s life when they have to admit that they are getting older and can’t do the things that they perhaps want to do.”

Suggesting it appeared to mark a new phase in the Queen’s reign, Ms Junor said: “I think we will see more of her on video and probably less of her in the flesh.”

She added: “They should keep her warm and tucked up at home and not exposing herself to the possibility of infections.”