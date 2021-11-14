Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Afghan evacuation soldier felt ‘goosebumps’ at first Cenotaph parade

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 2:13 pm
Lance Corporal May Percival described her first attendance at the Cenotaph parade as ‘amazing’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
A soldier who was involved in the evacuation of Afghanistan has described feeling “goosebumps” at attending the Remembrance Sunday parade at the Cenotaph for the first time.

Lance Corporal May Percival, of the 23 Royal Engineer Regiment, usually watches the ceremony on television.

“I always watch it on the TV on the Sunday,” she said.

“To be here just gives me goosebumps, it’s just amazing.”

The 22-year-old described the evacuation of Afghanistan “as difficult but also rewarding”.

She added: “Every time you saw an aircraft leave you were just overwhelmed that you had helped those individuals get out and be given a better future.”

It was also RAF Nurse Officer Stephen Andor’s first time attending the parade.

His grandfather fought as part of the west African colonial troops in the Burma campaign during the Second World War.

“I always watch it on the telly”, he said. “It means a lot for me.”

Nurse Officer Andor was deployed to Sierra Leone in 2015 to help treat Ebola patients. He now works at the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine.

He added: “I think it’s right and proper to come here today and pay respect to every single member for that they did.”

Unlike Lance Corporal Percival and Nurse Officer Andor, Royal Navy Petty Officer Ben Shread was no stranger to the ceremony. It was the veteran combat photographer‘s second time at the Cenotaph.

When he was last here, in 2019, he was working as the Prime Minister’s official photographer.

“It’s an awe-inspiring place to be”, he said. “I would recommend any veteran or service person to come and visit it at least once in their life.”

