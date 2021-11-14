Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£50m to help find MND cure as millions pledged for neurodegenerative diseases

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 3:06 pm
The Government will invest £375 million in neurodegenerative disease research over the next five years, including a focus on MND (David Davies/PA File)
The Government will invest £375 million in neurodegenerative disease research over the next five years, including a focus on MND (David Davies/PA File)

The Government has pledged £375 million for research into neurodegenerative diseases over the next five years.

The investment will support the search for new treatments for a range of conditions, including Alzheimer’s, Pick’s disease and Frontotemporal dementia, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

The funding includes at least £50 million to help find new therapies – and eventually a cure – for motor neurone disease (MND), a condition in which the brain and nerves progressively degenerate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the £50 million tranche in the Sunday Express, writing that it will “transform the fight” against MND, which he says “kills six people” in the UK every day.

His commitment came after a drive by the paper, along with a coalition of patients, campaigners and charities, to call for more investment in targeted MND research.

There is currently no cure for MND and only one treatment drug is licensed in the UK, which slows the disease’s progression and extends a patient’s life by a few months.

The Prime Minister said the funding would be used to “turbo-charge” the search for new therapies and drugs which could potentially improve the life chances of those who are diagnosed with the “cruel and debilitating” illness.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged £50 million to help find new treatments for motor neurone disease (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Mr Johnson added: “Together we can turn motor neurone disease from a terminal illness to a treatable condition, giving new hope to anyone diagnosed and to all their loved ones who care for them.”

A new Government unit will be set up to attract more innovative research applications for the funding, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Neurodegenerative conditions like MND can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and I’m committed to ensuring the Government does everything we can to fight these diseases and support those affected.”

He added the Government has already invested millions in MND research, including more than £7 million to support clinical trials which have led to progress in understanding the disease.

The Government hopes that such advances could unlock new treatments for patients using gene therapy.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK is home to some of the most transformative and innovative medical research in the world, and the availability of this research funding, alongside the work of our strong life science and pharmaceuticals sector, will make the most of that research to help those living with motor neurone disease.”

Sally Light, chief executive of the MND Association, said: “This investment is going to drive MND research forward towards treatments and cures. This is the hope we have been longing for.”

