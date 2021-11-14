Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Counter-terrorism police probe fatal blast at hospital

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 4:13 pm Updated: November 14, 2021, 5:27 pm
Police are investigating the blast (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are investigating the blast (Peter Byrne/PA)

Counter-terrorism police are investigating an explosion at a hospital which killed one person and injured another.

Merseyside Police were called to reports of a blast involving a vehicle – believed to be a taxi – at Liverpool Women’s Hospital at 10.59am on Sunday.

Officers along with crews from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service attended the city centre site.

One person died while a male casualty was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
An area has been cordoned off (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion, but given how it has happened – out of caution – counter terrorism police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
Armed police at an address in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures.”

Police said a major incident had been declared.

In a statement, Counter Terrorism Police North West said: “We are leading the investigation with support from Merseyside Police, and are keeping an open mind as to what has caused the explosion.

“We are working at a rapid pace to try and establish the circumstances behind this and will update in due course.”

Images of a vehicle on fire, and later burnt out, at the scene earlier were shared online.

Footage of a number of explosions and billowing smoke outside the hospital were also shared as a bomb disposal unit attended.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital said visiting access had been restricted “until further notice” and patients had been diverted to other hospitals “where possible”.

In a statement, the hospital said: “We are reviewing our patient activity for the next 24-48 hours and patients should wait to be contacted for updates about any planned appointments or other attendance at the hospital.

“Our staff are being permitted to leave and enter the hospital under the supervision of Merseyside Police.

“We would like to say thank you for the co-operation and support of our patients, visitors and staff who have been impacted by this incident, in particular those members of staff who were at the scene at the time of the incident.”

Phil Garrigan, chief fire officer of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said the car fire at Liverpool Women’s Hospital was “fully developed” when two appliances arrived shortly after 11am.

He told reporters at the scene: “The operational crews extinguished the fire rapidly but as has been reiterated by the police chief constable, there was one fatality.

“Another individual had left the vehicle prior to the fire developing to the extent that it did.

“Our thoughts are with them and the families of those involved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]