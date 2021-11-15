Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 15

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 1:27 am
The terror blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, more health fears for the Queen and the Cop26 deal feature on the nation’s Monday front pages.

“Poppy Day ‘bomb’ rocks maternity hospital”, says the Daily Mail, reporting on the Liverpool blast in which one person died.

“Terror probe after taxi blast”, says the Daily Mirror, while also running a front page line of “Missing Queen health fears”.

The Daily Express splashes with “Terror probe into Poppy Day blast” while also reporting Buckingham Palace has moved to calm fears over the Queen’s health.

“Three held by terror police after fatal blast”, says The Times, while also covering the Queen’s back sprain and reporting Covid booster shots will be given to people younger than 50 to prevent a “winter wave” of the disease.

The Daily Telegraph also leads on the Liverpool explosion while also reporting Boris Johnson has admitted to making an error over the Owen Paterson sleaze affair.

“Health fears for the Queen”, says Metro, while also reporting on the “terror” blast in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, The Guardian splashes on Cop26 and “frustration at India and China” over the watering-down of the conference’s major climate commitments.

The Independent says that “backlash” has prompted the Prime Minister to defend the climate pact.

And the Financial Times says business groups have added their voices to the “chorus of dismay” over the Cop26 deal.

In other news, the i leads with an exclusive saying the Government is scaling down its plans for high-speed rail links, in a blow for “levelling up”.

And the Daily Star leads on the weather, reporting Britain is facing a cold snap.

