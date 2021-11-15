What the papers say – November 15

The terror blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, more health fears for the Queen and the Cop26 deal feature on the nation’s Monday front pages.

“Poppy Day ‘bomb’ rocks maternity hospital”, says the Daily Mail, reporting on the Liverpool blast in which one person died.

“Terror probe after taxi blast”, says the Daily Mirror, while also running a front page line of “Missing Queen health fears”.

The Daily Express splashes with “Terror probe into Poppy Day blast” while also reporting Buckingham Palace has moved to calm fears over the Queen’s health.

EXPRESS: Terror probe into Poppy Day blast #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GUIafGkCKP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 14, 2021

“Three held by terror police after fatal blast”, says The Times, while also covering the Queen’s back sprain and reporting Covid booster shots will be given to people younger than 50 to prevent a “winter wave” of the disease.

THE TIMES: Three held by terror police after fatal blast #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gqnLbd0sbY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 14, 2021

The Daily Telegraph also leads on the Liverpool explosion while also reporting Boris Johnson has admitted to making an error over the Owen Paterson sleaze affair.

TELEGRAPH: Remembrance ‘terror plot’: three held after fatal explosion #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KAxr2NlCja — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 14, 2021

“Health fears for the Queen”, says Metro, while also reporting on the “terror” blast in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, The Guardian splashes on Cop26 and “frustration at India and China” over the watering-down of the conference’s major climate commitments.

Guardian front page, Monday 15 November 2021: Frustration at India and China over watering down climate deal pic.twitter.com/HBWeiKNMVc — The Guardian (@guardian) November 14, 2021

The Independent says that “backlash” has prompted the Prime Minister to defend the climate pact.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Johnson defends climate pact after backlash #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ibQF8JTFg9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 14, 2021

And the Financial Times says business groups have added their voices to the “chorus of dismay” over the Cop26 deal.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 15 November https://t.co/LhqG8t4jG2 pic.twitter.com/Vv4w3ucIdo — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 14, 2021

In other news, the i leads with an exclusive saying the Government is scaling down its plans for high-speed rail links, in a blow for “levelling up”.

I: Rail plans scaled down in blow for ‘levelling up’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lWIQo5UhjT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 14, 2021

And the Daily Star leads on the weather, reporting Britain is facing a cold snap.