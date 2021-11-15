Children taken to hospital after school ceiling collapses in Dulwich

A number of children have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a private school in Dulwich.

The ceiling of a Year 3 classroom at Rosemead Preparatory School in south London collapsed on the second floor on Monday morning.

Around 20 firefighters and three fire engines were called to the school on Thurlow Park Road in Dulwich, the London Fire Brigade said.

A number of people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and some children were taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews.

Children in Year 3 are typically seven or eight-year-olds. All other children and staff were safely evacuated from the building.

A statement from the school said: “This morning in one of our Year 3 classrooms, a ceiling collapsed resulting in the attendance of the emergency services.

“Some injuries were sustained and some of those involved have been taken to hospital, and we are working with our students and families to support them.

“We are working closely with the authorities to understand the cause of the incident and we will provide more information as soon as we can.

“Parents and families can be reassured that the school day is continuing as usual today for the rest of the school.”

Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and confirmed with the school that all pupils and staff were accounted for.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 9.22am on Monday and the incident was over by 11.50am.

A specialist USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team and equipment were also used to confirm the building was “at no further risk of collapse”, a statement from the LFB said.

Rosemead Preparatory School and Nursery, which charges up to £4,920 a term, teaches children between the ages of two and 11.

Labour’s Helen Hayes, the MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, tweeted: “Very concerned to hear of the collapse of a ceiling at Rosemead School this morning.

“My thoughts are with the children, staff and parents. I hope no-one is seriously injured.

“I’ve contacted the school to offer my support. My thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene.”