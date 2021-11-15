Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Twelve children and one adult taken to hospital after school ceiling collapses

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 2:29 pm Updated: November 15, 2021, 4:11 pm
Photo taken from the Twitter feed of the London Fire Brigade of emergency services outside Rosemead Preparatory School in Dulwich, as a number of children have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at the school (PA)
Photo taken from the Twitter feed of the London Fire Brigade of emergency services outside Rosemead Preparatory School in Dulwich, as a number of children have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at the school (PA)

Twelve children and one adult have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a private school in Dulwich.

The ceiling of a Year 3 classroom in Rosemead Preparatory School in south London collapsed on the second floor on Monday morning.

Sixteen people were treated at the scene by ambulance crews and one adult and 12 children were taken to hospital, the London Ambulance Service said.

Around 20 firefighters and three fire engines were called to the prep school on Thurlow Park Road in Dulwich at 9.22am on Monday.

Children in Year 3 are typically seven or eight-year-olds. All other children and staff were safely evacuated from the building.

The chair of governors of Rosemead Preparatory School confirmed no-one received life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Nick Crawford said: “There were no life-threatening injuries or life-changing injuries and the majority have been discharged.”

He explained how the school was “working closely with the authorities and relevant specialists to understand the cause” of the collapse.

Mr Crawford added: “This has been a worrying time for the children involved, their families and the wider school.

“We understand from initial examinations that there are no concerns regarding the rest of the building and we will work with the authorities regards any investigations to be undertaken.

“I would sincerely like to thank members of staff, the emergency services and those who sent messages of support from the wider community.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We treated 16 people at the scene, and took 12 children and one adult to hospital.”

Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and confirmed with the school that all pupils and staff were accounted for.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 9.22am on Monday and the incident was over by 11.50am.

A specialist USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team and equipment were also used to confirm the building was “at no further risk of collapse”, a statement from the LFB said.

Rosemead Preparatory School and Nursery, which charges up to £4,920 a term, teaches children between the ages of two and 11.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “All children and staff have been accounted for and the school is currently in the process of contacting parents.

“We await an update on assessment of any injuries. There are extensive road closures in place as emergency services respond.”

Labour’s Helen Hayes, the MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, tweeted: “Very concerned to hear of the collapse of a ceiling at Rosemead School this morning.

“My thoughts are with the children, staff and parents. I hope no-one is seriously injured.

“I’ve contacted the school to offer my support. My thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Andy Patel, 65, whose eight-year-old grandson attends Rosemead Preparatory School, said: “It’s shocking but I’ve seen the school and I’m quite content it’s under control.

“School is running as normal and our prayers and thoughts are with those kids that were hurt.”

Another parent, who did not want to be named, said he knew “immediately” his child was safe after being notified rapidly by the school via email.

He added: “We knew the school would look after our kids.”

Another who wished to remain anonymous said only that she was “worried and scared”.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he is in “close contact” with the emergency services adding he wanted to thank them for their “swift” response to the incident.

He said: “I’m relieved to hear that all children and staff are accounted for and I wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]