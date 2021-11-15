Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Whitty warns of ‘major concern’ about unjabbed pregnant women

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 5:12 pm Updated: November 15, 2021, 5:15 pm
Pregnant women are being urged to get their coronavirus jabs (Yui Mok/PA)
England’s chief medical officer has urged women who are or are intending to become pregnant to get their coronavirus vaccination as he set out some “stark facts” showing the majority of expectant mothers in hospital with Covid-19 were unjabbed.

Professor Chris Whitty said it is a “major concern” as he insisted it is “really clear” that the benefits of getting the vaccine “far outweigh the risks in every area”.

He quoted data showing that the vast majority of pregnant women admitted to hospital with coronavirus, and those in intensive care, had not had a vaccine.

He told a Downing Street press conference: “I would just like to give you some fairly stark facts about this because this is a major concern.”

He explained that, based on academic data from February 1 to September 30, some 1,714 pregnant women were admitted to hospital with Covid.

He added: “Of those, 1,681, which is to say 98%, had not been vaccinated.

“And if you go to those who are very severely ill in intensive care, of 235 women admitted to ICU, 232 of them – over 98% – had not been vaccinated.

“These are preventable admissions to ICU and there have been deaths.

“All the medical opinion is really clear that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks in every area. This is a universal view among doctors and among the midwife advisory groups and among the scientific advisory groups.

“So can I please encourage all women who are pregnant or wishing to become pregnant to get their vaccination.”

He said they should also get their flu vaccine as that virus is “also very dangerous for women who are pregnant”.

It is the latest in a series of calls for pregnant women to get their jabs, with England’s chief midwife, Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists president Dr Edward Morris and Health Secretary Sajid Javid all having spoken out to encourage this group to take up the vaccine offer.

