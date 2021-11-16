Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Directory of events aims to combat older people’s Christmas loneliness

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 12:04 am
A community Christmas event in 2019 (Elaine Livingstone/PA)
A charity is creating an online directory of community events taking place over Christmas for older people who do not want to spend the festive period alone.

Re-engage, which works to end loneliness in older people, is inviting charities, businesses and local community groups to get in touch with details about events taking place between December 18 and January 1.

These could be activities such as community lunches and carol singing, which are accessible to people aged 75 and over who may otherwise spend Christmas by themselves.

Re-engage chief executive Meryl Davies said: “Whilst many of us are looking forward to sitting down with friends and family to enjoy a Christmas meal this year, this won’t be the case for thousands of older people.

“Instead of feelings of excitement and anticipation, many older people living alone dread this time of year as it reminds them of years gone by and lost loved ones.

“But this doesn’t have to be the case and we hope our directory will inspire people to bring their communities together and support those who may be experiencing loneliness.”

For the fifth year, Mick Dore, landlord of The Alexandra pub in Wimbledon, south-west London, is offering a free meal on Christmas Day to local older people who are by themselves.

He came up with the idea after an older man came in for a beer on Christmas Day and he realised he did not have anyone else to share the day with.

In 2019, 149 local older people came along and the pub has set aside two rooms for this Christmas.

He said: “I know for many people December 25 is the worst day of the year, and I didn’t like the idea of them having to spend it by themselves when they could come here instead.

“So we offer free Christmas meals to any older person in the area who has no-one to spend the day with.”

To register a Christmas event, or to find a local event for an older person, visit reengage.org.uk/christmas.

