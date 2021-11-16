What the papers say – November 16

Continuing fallout from the Liverpool terror attack – including the revelation the suicide bomber had converted to Christianity – features prominently on the Tuesday front pages.

Metro leads on the Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing, reporting driver David Perry was still in his taxi when the explosion went off.

The Times and the Daily Express say bomber Emad Al Swealmeen was a Syrian asylum seeker who had converted to Christianity.

TIMES: Bomber was refugee who converted to Christianity #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1SAJh8787o — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 15, 2021

The Daily Mail carries a similar angle, as does The Daily Telegraph, which also reports Boris Johnson is standing by Ukraine in a spat with Russia over a gas pipeline.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Suicide bomber was a Christian convert'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xYBRHoRGfn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 15, 2021

The Daily Mirror runs Swealmeen’s photo beside a headline calling him the “bomber who targeted new mums and babies”.

And The Guardian and The Independent say the nation’s terror alert has been raised after the Liverpool suicide attack.

Guardian front page Tuesday 16 November 2021: Terror threat raised after Liverpool suicide attack pic.twitter.com/FZ2t3ZMmVR — The Guardian (@guardian) November 15, 2021

INDEPENDENT: UK threat level raised to ‘severe’ after taxi bomb #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d3emXAOARH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 15, 2021

In other news, the i says the Prime Minister has urged people older than 40 to have booster jabs “to save Christmas”.

I: Get booster jabs to save Christmas, PM tells over-40s #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QiJeAkDHIs — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 15, 2021

The Financial Times says Shell’s plan to set up a UK tax base has set off a Dutch scramble to retain the oil company.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 16 November https://t.co/xRwHXaNvF7 pic.twitter.com/TrB4zdAefO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 15, 2021

And the Daily Star splashes on a rock ‘n’ roll tiff between Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney and Roger Daltrey.