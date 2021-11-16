Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Charles and Camilla to begin tour of Jordan

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 2:49 am
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be touring Jordan (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be touring Jordan (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on Tuesday begin their first major overseas tour since the pandemic began with a trip to Jordan.

Charles and Camilla have been asked by the Government to visit the Middle East country and will also tour Egypt over the next four days.

The overseas visit comes after an eventful period for the royal family with senior members of the monarchy taking part in the recent Cop26 UN climate change conference and concerns being raised about the Queen’s health after she suffered a back injury.

Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the prince, has said climate change would be one of the main themes of the visit, and other issues would include inter-faith dialogue, female empowerment and efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “The first royal tour in almost two years will come at a significant moment in the UK’s relationship with both countries.

“Their royal highnesses will first travel to Jordan, where they will celebrate both Jordan’s own centenary and 100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship.

“Their royal highnesses’ visit to Egypt comes as the UK holds the Cop presidency and Egypt has been nominated to assume the Cop27 presidency in 2022.

“In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is therefore expected to see a significant co-operation between the UK and Egypt. Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis.”

ROYAL Charles
Charles and Camilla during a 2006 visit to Egypt at Cairo’s Al-Azhar Mosque (Ian Jones/PA)

The royal family have close ties with many of the ruling families of the Middle East, including Jordan.

The Duchess of Cambridge “loved” living in Jordan as a young child, according to her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, after her father Michael, then a British Airways manager, moved to the capital, Amman, in 1984 for work and took his family.

During their visit to Jordan, Charles will meet humanitarian groups including the UNHCR and the International Rescue Committee, which he supports as patron, and he will highlight the nation’s role in sheltering 650,000 registered Syrian refugees and more than two million Palestinians.

Camilla will learn about the work of Queen Rania, wife of the ruling King Abdullah II, protecting vulnerable children and mothers and she will take part in a Women of the World event, promoting the empowerment of women.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]