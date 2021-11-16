Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Charles and Camilla begin tour of Jordan

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 10:54 am
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive to meet King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan, on the first day of their tour of the Middle East (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive to meet King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan, on the first day of their tour of the Middle East (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been greeted by British diplomats as their tour of Jordan began.

Charles and Camilla arrived in the capital Amman in Voyager, the ministerial jet, and waiting on the runway was the UK’s ambassador to the country Bridget Brind.

Among her group was Stephanie Al-Qaq, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s director for the Middle East and North Africa, and Defence Attache Brigadier Jamie Piggott.

The couple left the UK on Sunday, Charles’ birthday, after attending the national remembrance service at the Cenotaph and have been spending private time in Jordan.

A guard of honour lined the red carpet at Queen Alia International Airport and waiting nearby was a fleet of limousines for the royal entourage.

Charles and Camilla have been asked by the Government to visit the Middle East country and will also tour Egypt over the next four days.

The overseas visit comes after an eventful period for the royal family, with senior members of the monarchy taking part in the recent Cop26 UN climate change conference and concerns being raised about the Queen’s health after she suffered a back injury.

Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the prince, has said climate change would be one of the main themes of the visit, and other issues would include inter-faith dialogue, female empowerment and efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “The first royal tour in almost two years will come at a significant moment in the UK’s relationship with both countries.

“Their royal highnesses will first travel to Jordan, where they will celebrate both Jordan’s own centenary and 100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship.

“Their royal highnesses’ visit to Egypt comes as the UK holds the Cop presidency and Egypt has been nominated to assume the Cop27 presidency in 2022.

“In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is therefore expected to see a significant co-operation between the UK and Egypt. Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]