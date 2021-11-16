Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

‘Clear’ guidance on masks in hospitals – NHS boss

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 11:02 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Marion Dickson, Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, and Executive Director for Surgery and Community Services for Northumbria Healthcare during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland (PA)
The head of the NHS in England has said that the guidance on wearing masks in healthcare settings is “clear”.

Amanda Pritchard said that “people should wear masks in healthcare settings”.

Asked what she thought when she saw images of Prime Minister Boris Johnson without a mask in hospital, NHS England chief executive Ms Pritchard said: “The guidance is clear: people should wear masks in healthcare settings.

“I wasn’t on the visit. So I’m afraid I don’t know the ins and outs of exactly what happened there.”

Pressed on whether she would have told Mr Johnson to put a mask back on, she added: “I’m sure my colleagues did encourage everybody there to follow the appropriate guidance.”

Mr Johnson visited Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland last week, and photographs showed him meeting masked nurses at the hospital, talking to them and bumping elbows with them, despite not having his face covered.

Soon after that photo opportunity, the Prime Minister put on a mask, which had been handed to him by an aide.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said the Prime Minister “did wear a mask for the majority of the visit”.

But “after the Prime Minister left a welcome meeting, he walked along a mezzanine corridor, for a very short period of time, without a mask”.

“As soon as this was identified he was given a mask and he put it on,” the trust said.

Mr Johnson’s mask-less appearance at the Cop26 climate change summit also raised eyebrows as he sat next to 95-year-old environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, who was wearing a face covering.

At a Downing Street press briefing on Monday Mr Johnson insisted that he takes a “responsible” approach to wearing a mask.

“I wear a mask wherever the rules say that I should, and I urge everybody else to do the same,” he said.

“People have actually seen me wearing face coverings quite a bit more regularly as we have seen the numbers ticking up in the UK.

“I think that is the responsible thing to do and I am going to continue to do it.”

Mr Johnson said the Government would “continue with our approach, which is to rely on people’s common sense – on people’s sense of personal responsibility to themselves and to others”.

“But clearly in confined spaces, where you are meeting people that you don’t normally meet, you should wear a face covering.”

