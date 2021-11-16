Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman wins road safety award after using mannequins to make drivers slow down

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 12:03 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 12:43 pm
Erin Langdale with child mannequins (Durham Police/PA)
A 20-year-old who set up life-like mannequins of children to slow down drivers passing through her village has been named as a road safety hero by police.

Erin Langdale came up with the idea as part of a series of traffic calming measures in Middlestone Village, County Durham.

She was concerned about speeding on the B6287, located between Bishop Auckland and Spennymoor, so she set up a road safety group.

One of its first initiatives was to buy a family of mannequins which were then dressed by village children to look as realistic as possible.

The mannequins make drivers slow down (Durham Police/PA)
Positioned in prominent positions throughout the village, the dolls make drivers aware that children might be playing, and so encourage them to slow down to the 30mph limit.

The group has also held a poster competition and lobbied Durham County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen.

Now Miss Langdale, a letting agent, has been named a police road safety hero in recognition of her efforts.

She stressed it was a group effort, and said: “We have other plans going forward to help reduce speeding and look forward to working with the police and council on these.”

Inspector Kevin Salter, of Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Erin is clearly very passionate about road safety and she should be very proud of her achievement.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said: “Erin has carried out some excellent initiatives to promote road safety encouraging drivers to slow down and reduce their speed.”

