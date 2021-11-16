Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Message from Pope to be shared at requiem mass for Sir David Amess

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 4:04 pm
A person takes a photograph of ‘Why’, a mural of Sir David Amess by local Artist Madmanity, at a skate park in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. (Aaron Chown/PA)
A message from the Pope will be delivered at a Westminster service to remember MP Sir David Amess who was killed last month.

A private ecumenical funeral will be held in Sir David’s constituency of Southend on Monday, where the Conservative MP’s friend and colleague Mark Francois will deliver a eulogy.

The service, which will be broadcast live by BBC Radio Essex, will see Sir David’s close friend and former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe read a statement from Sir David’s family before a funeral procession will move through parts of Southend.

A vigil for Sir David Amess (PA)

On Tuesday, a requiem mass is due to be held at Westminster Cathedral in London.

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, will preside while Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, will deliver a message from Pope Francis.

The Roman Catholic Priest for Parliament, Canon Pat Browne, will give the homily.

The service is expected to be attended by current and former parliamentarians, and Ms Widdcombe will give the eulogy while doorkeepers from the House of Commons are set to provide a guard of honour.

Cathedral choristers and choirs from Southend, including the Leigh Orpheus and the Music Man Project, will sing.

Southend West MP Sir David was killed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with his murder and also with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year.

He is due to enter pleas in December.

Following his death, MPs paid tribute to Sir David in the Commons and a service was held in Sir David’s honour nearby at St Margaret’s Church.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among around 800 politicians in attendance to hear the Archbishop of Canterbury say the “light lit by public service” provided by MPs like Sir David “must never be put out”.

