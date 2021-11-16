Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Jordan’s Queen Rania concerned for health of ‘strong’ UK monarch

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 5:19 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall with Queen Rania Al-Abdullah (Tim Rooke/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall with Queen Rania Al-Abdullah (Tim Rooke/PA)

Queen Rania of Jordan has voiced her concerns for Britain’s head of state but said the UK monarch is a “strong woman”, as she hosted the Duchess of Cornwall.

Rania spoke about the Queen’s health after a sprained back forced her to cancel a much-anticipated appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Camilla was treated to an electrifying tour of Jordan’s capital Amman by Queen Rania, who drove her guest in a top of the range Tesla.

Royal tour of the Middle East – Day 1
Queen Rania driving Camilla to an event (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The two royal women enjoyed a 30-minute journey in the electric £90,000 Model X P90D, cruising across the capital city with a police escort to visit a children’s centre established in the Queen’s name.

Afterwards Rania, who is married to Jordan’s ruling monarch King Abdullah II, was asked by ITV News about the Queen, who is only carrying out desk duties after being advised to rest by her doctors.

She replied: “We’re always concerned for her health, but she is a strong woman and even at this age is very active.”

Royal tour of the Middle East – Day 1
Camilla and Rania during a visit to the Queen Rania Family and Children Centre in Amman (Tim Rooke/PA)

Rania said the Queen is “somebody I look up to personally” and a “symbol of what it means to be a true figurehead and stateswoman and just giving inspiration to the rest of the world”.

Jordan and the UK have close ties, with the two royal houses enjoying a warm relationship, and the Prince of Wales has been friends with successive generations of Jordanian rulers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal