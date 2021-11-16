Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New deal for blood thinning drugs ‘could prevent 5,400 deaths a year’

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 6:30 pm
New deal could help hundreds of thousands with atrial fibrillation (PA)
Around 600,000 patients with an abnormal heart rate are to benefit from a new type of blood thinning drug after health leaders struck a new deal with manufacturers.

It is hoped the deal for direct oral anticoagulants as “alternatives to warfarin” along with “enhanced case finding” could save the lives of 5,400 people every year.

The NHS also hopes that the deal will help to prevent more than 21,700 strokes.

Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate.

Direct oral anticoagulants prevent strokes by treating and preventing blood clots in patients with atrial fibrillation.

In a speech to the NHS Providers conference, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “The real prize – the real mark of success – would also be having to deliver far less of certain treatments, because we’d intervened earlier.

“This is particularly the case when it comes to heart conditions – still one of the biggest killers, and in many cases preventable.

“So as part of our continued Long Term Plan ambition to bring down those avoidable deaths I can also announce that the NHS has agreed a new framework with suppliers that will allow us to roll out effective blood-thinning drugs to more than 600,000 patients with atrial fibrillation.

“By using national level procurement to widen the availability of Direct Oral Anticoagulants as alternatives to Warfarin combined with enhanced case finding and the excellent work already going on locally we estimate we can avoid 21,700 strokes and save 5,400 lives over the next three years.

“This is another example of the NHS taking a long term view, and working hard to get the best deal now, so that patients and taxpayers alike can benefit for years to come.”

Health leaders said the agreement on direct oral anticoagulants comes after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended the drugs as being more effective for the prevention of atrial fibrillation-related stroke than other anticoagulants – with warfarin still being used for some patients where appropriate.

The NHS is also using new technology to diagnose those with potentially fatal heart conditions.

In a pilot, more than 5,000 people have been given wearable patches that use AI technology to analyse their heart rate, diagnosing potentially fatal conditions.

The technology provides clinicians with all the information they need to make a quick diagnosis and start treatment without the need for patients to undergo lots of tests and hospital visits.

