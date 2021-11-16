Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Charles given River Jordan water for future baptisms of royal babies

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 8:13 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte (PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter could be baptised with River Jordan water after the Prince of Wales was given precious vials of the liquid.

Royal babies are traditionally christened with the water – said to have been used to baptise Jesus – and Charles was given the water during a visit to Jordan.

The future king and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the site of Jesus’s baptism on the banks of the River Jordan and received the gift when they left.

Royal tour of the Middle East – Day 1
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the site of Jesus’s baptism (Peter Nicholls/PA)

At the Unesco world heritage site on the border with Israel, Charles and Camilla carefully walked down a flight of stone steps to a pool of water where John the Baptist baptised Jesus.

The couple stood in silent contemplation before dipping their fingers in a small pool.

The site attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims a year and is a place of reverence for Christians across the globe.

The area is steeped in biblical history with the tribes of Israel under Joshua said to have crossed here to enter the Promised Land after years of wandering in the desert.

A royal source confirmed the prince had received the water which was destined for a future royal baptism.

