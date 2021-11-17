Leeds gymnast sets six-metre backflip world record

A gymnast from Leeds said he is “relieved” to have broken his own backflip world record ahead of Guinness World Records Day 2021.

Ashley Watson, 29, completed a six-metre backflip (19.7ft) between two horizontal bars as part of the annual celebrations for record-breakers.

“I’m so relieved because my friends and family came out today, took time off of work to come,” said Mr Watson, whose previous record stood at 5.87 metres.

“All this effort, I didn’t want to let anybody down – I’m just relieved that I did it,” the YouTuber added.

“Being able to break my own Guinness World Records title after years of training feels incredible.

“Back in 2018 when I first broke the record I could never have imagined adding a whole 13cm onto the distance three years later.”

More than 1,000 applications were received from aspiring record breakers ahead of Guinness World Records (GWR) Day, this year held on November 17.

The day was first marked in 2004 to celebrate GWR becoming the best-selling copyright book of all time.

American Tyler Phillips was in London to set his record for the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick (Guinness World Records/PA)

Alongside Mr Watson’s efforts, other successful attempts this year included the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick (five), and the fastest time to pull a car 50 metres while walking on hands (1 min 13.27 secs).

GWR adjudicator Alan Pixley said of the UK’s backflipping record breaker: “Seeing Ash achieve this record was truly spectacular, he totally embodies this year’s theme of super skills.

“Ash and all of this year’s Guinness World Records title-holders are an example of how crafting your skills and strengths can lead you to becoming, officially, amazing.”