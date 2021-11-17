Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds gymnast sets six-metre backflip world record

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 12:26 am
Ashley Watson during his world record attempt (Guinness World Records/PA)
Ashley Watson during his world record attempt (Guinness World Records/PA)

A gymnast from Leeds said he is “relieved” to have broken his own backflip world record ahead of Guinness World Records Day 2021.

Ashley Watson, 29, completed a six-metre backflip (19.7ft) between two horizontal bars as part of the annual celebrations for record-breakers.

“I’m so relieved because my friends and family came out today, took time off of work to come,” said Mr Watson, whose previous record stood at 5.87 metres.

“All this effort, I didn’t want to let anybody down – I’m just relieved that I did it,” the YouTuber added.

“Being able to break my own Guinness World Records title after years of training feels incredible.

“Back in 2018 when I first broke the record I could never have imagined adding a whole 13cm onto the distance three years later.”

More than 1,000 applications were received from aspiring record breakers ahead of Guinness World Records (GWR) Day, this year held on November 17.

The day was first marked in 2004 to celebrate GWR becoming the best-selling copyright book of all time.

Tyler Phillips with the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick
American Tyler Phillips was in London to set his record for the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick (Guinness World Records/PA)

Alongside Mr Watson’s efforts, other successful attempts this year included the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick (five), and the fastest time to pull a car 50 metres while walking on hands (1 min 13.27 secs).

GWR adjudicator Alan Pixley said of the UK’s backflipping record breaker: “Seeing Ash achieve this record was truly spectacular, he totally embodies this year’s theme of super skills.

“Ash and all of this year’s Guinness World Records title-holders are an example of how crafting your skills and strengths can lead you to becoming, officially, amazing.”

