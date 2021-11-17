Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Contactless ticketing at 700 train stations to level up the North – DfT

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 12:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

Contactless ticketing will be introduced at more than 700 train stations in an effort to “level up” the North and Midlands, the Government has said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said passengers in these regions have “waited far too long” for the simpler ticketing system, which has been used on Transport for London (TfL) Tubes and trains since 2014.

This comes while the Government is also expected to scrap part of the HS2 plans for northern regions.

Tap-in and tap-out ticketing will be introduced at 700 stations across the country including 400 in the North, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said.

As part of a £360 million investment, the DfT also aims to introduce price caps and greater integration with local bus and tram networks across the country.

Mr Shapps said: “Passengers across the North and Midlands have waited far too long to see the same fast, easy and convenient ticketing as those in London.

“We’re determined to put that right.

“Today’s investment is just the first phase of our efforts to overhaul our rail network, focused on improving journeys for passengers right across the country.”

The Government is expected to scrap the eastern leg of the HS2 high-speed rail route between the Midlands and Leeds when the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) is published on Thursday.

There is also frustration that plans to boost east-west rail connections across the region, known as Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR), will likely involve improvements to existing infrastructure rather than a new line between Manchester and Leeds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal