Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Cambridge Dictionary reveals its word of the year for 2021

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 12:10 am
Nasa’s Perseverance rover firing up its descent stage engines as it nears the Martian surface (Nasa)
Nasa’s Perseverance rover firing up its descent stage engines as it nears the Martian surface (Nasa)

The Cambridge Dictionary has revealed its word of the year for 2021 as “perseverance”, with editors crediting global interest in Nasa’s mission to Mars.

Look-ups for the word spiked after the Perseverance Rover made its final descent to the red planet on February 18, with 30,487 searches for “perseverance” between February 19 and February 25 this year.

It has been looked up on the Cambridge Dictionary website more than 243,000 times globally during 2021.

Perseverance is defined by Cambridge Dictionary as “continued effort to do or achieve something, even when this is difficult or takes a long time”.

Former president Donald Trump led to spikes in searches for ‘impeachment’ (Chris Szagola/AP)

Wendalyn Nichols, Cambridge Dictionary publishing manager, said it “made sense” that look-ups for the word spiked after the descent of Nasa’s Mars Rover.

“Cambridge Dictionary is the top website in the world for learners of English, and perseverance is not a common word for students of English to have in their vocabulary,” she said.

“We often see spikes in look-ups of words associated with current events when those words are less familiar.”

She said editors felt it an appropriate word, given the challenges of 2021.

“Just as it takes perseverance to land a rover on Mars, it takes perseverance to face the challenges and disruption to our lives from Covid-19, climate disasters, political instability and conflict,” said Ms Nichols.

“We appreciated that connection, and we think Cambridge Dictionary users do, too.”

In January of this year, searches on Cambridge Dictionary’s website spiked for “insurrection”, “impeachment”, “inauguration” and “acquit”, as the US presidential election had the world’s attention.

Editors said this provides further evidence that words looked up on Cambridge Dictionary often reflect current world events.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]