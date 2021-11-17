Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fashion designer Erdem and author Cressida Cowell to receive MBEs at Windsor

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 2:48 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 6:51 am
Author Cressida Cowell is to receive the MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)
Author Cressida Cowell is to receive the MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

British fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu and How To Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell will be receiving royal honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

They will be recognised with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at the ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal, along with sporting stars and music legends who are also due to collect awards.

Canadian-born, London-based designer Mr Moralioglu counts the Duchess of Cambridge, former US first lady Michelle Obama, style doyenne Alexa Chung and actress Keira Knightley among his clients.

After 15 years carving his career in womenswear, creating stunning satin gowns and trademark floral prints, the designer will receive an honour for Services to Fashion as he manoeuvres into menswear.

Designer Erdem Moralioglu
Designer Erdem Moralioglu will receive an MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Ian West/PA)

The writer and illustrator of How To Train Your Dragon, which has sold 11 million copies and became a DreamWorks film series, has said she is “thrilled and proud” to be recognised for services to children’s literature.

After being named as a recipient in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list 2020, Ms Cowell, 55, said on Twitter: “So thrilled and proud to be given an MBE yesterday, just wanted to thank all you kind people sending good wishes and congratulations.”

Sporting stars including golfer Pamela Chugg, and former British, Commonwealth and European welterweight boxing champion, Colin Jones, will also collect honours for Services to Women’s Sport and Services to Boxing in Wales respectively.

After performing at Windsor Castle for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason will return to the royal residence to collect an MBE for Services to Music.

London-born soul artist Mica Paris, who started singing in a local church gospel choir, will collect the same award.

