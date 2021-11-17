Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Figures show major growth in trade between Republic and Northern Ireland

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 3:24 pm
Trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic has soared (Liam McBurney/PA)
Trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic has soared (Liam McBurney/PA)

Exports from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland jumped by 60% in the first nine months of the year, new figures show.

Data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday reveals that imports from Northern Ireland reached 2.8 billion euro in the first nine months of 2021.

Exports to Northern Ireland from the Republic rose by 48% to reach 2.6 billion euro over the same period.

The figures come amid ongoing negotiations between the UK Government and the European Union over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unionists argue that the post-Brexit trade arrangements damage the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain by placing a border in the Irish Sea.

Those trade arrangements have created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with the aim being to avoid the creation of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It has achieved that by effectively keeping Northern Ireland within the EU’s single market for goods, an arrangement which has led to the checks on products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.

Earlier, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost expressed concern about the impact the protocol has had on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“I think there is no doubt that the trade diversion that has occurred and the way the protocol is working has worried people about the strength of the connections and that’s playing into the sense of economic and social concern that we pick up, and it’s our wish to resolve that as consensually and reasonably as we possibly can,” he told BBC Radio Ulster on Tuesday.

The CSO also published revised figures that show trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland between 2016 and 2020 was higher than previously believed.

The figures indicated that exports from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland were worth around 2.4 billion euros in 2019 and 2020.

According to the CSO: “Where a large increase in trade with Northern Ireland was recorded since the start of 2021 the data have been queried with traders.

“In many cases, the increases are explained by changes to supply chains.

“In some cases, traders reported that they had previously incorrectly reported their trading partner as Great Britain, when in fact it should have been Northern Ireland.”

