Charles promises to swap jars of honey with Jordanian beekeeper

The Prince of Wales has pledged to send a jar of his honey to a fellow beekeeper after he saw first hand Jordan’s efforts to support refugees.

Charles was also taken with a little four-year-old girl at ease in front of the media’s cameras and he joked he could take lessons from her.

The heir to the throne toured the International Rescue Centre (IRC) at the Al Nuzha Community Centre in Amman which provides a safe space for refugees, from a range of nations, to meet and undertake activities as part of the UNHCR’s “One-Refugee Approach”.

The Prince of Wales comes across four-year-old Salsapela during a visit to the Al Nuzha Community Centre in Jordan (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

When the prince met Hudaifa, 30, a passionate Jordanian beekeeper, the pair struck up a conversation and Charles quizzed him on where he keeps his bees and what kind of trees or plants they feed from.

The prince produces his own honey at his Highgrove home, while Hudaifa hopes to turn his hobby into a career after receiving a business grant through the IRC, which the prince supports as patron, and joining its business training programme.

Charles, who likes to sweeten his tea with honey, said he loved the Syrian version after being given a jar: “I’m thrilled with the honey. I’d like to send back one of mine. We’ll attempt it! Whether it reaches you…”

As the prince was shown around a small playground where primary school-aged children were using swings and slides, he swapped English lessons with young learners and admired their skills.

And he saw the work of children in a computer lab, where they were brushing up on their skills.

The Prince of Wales admires his portrait given to him by the Syrian refugee artist Faihaa (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

As he spoke to staff, little four-year-old Salsapela, originally from Sudan, sidled up to the group and began to pose for the watching media.

Catching sight of her, the delighted Prince beamed and leaned over to tell her: “I saw you playing with all the cameras. I could pick up a thing or two!”

The prince then met refugee families receiving UK assistance through the UNHCR (UN High Commission for Refugees). Unable to work in Jordan, they receive basic financial help and support to help them rebuild their lives.

They included Louai, a nurse, and Rana, a Christian family with three children who had to flee Mosul, Iraq in 2015, when Islamic State or Daesh took over their city.

In a group meeting volunteers, the prince shook his head sorrowfully as he heard their stories.

“I so feel for you,” he said. “You are marvellous for volunteering. Fantastic. I’m so impressed by how you are managing these challenges.”

Before leaving the prince was given a pencil sketch of himself by Faihaa, 38, who fled Damascus with her husband and three children after the city was bombed and now runs an art workshop in Amman.

“Wow,” the prince said as he saw her work, before posing for a photograph with her.