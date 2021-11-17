Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla cuddles Jordanian baby girl she describes as ‘the future’

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 5:39 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall holds baby girl Sarah Abu Ameerah (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated the power of women in Jordanian society as she cuddled a baby girl she described as “one of the women of the future”.

Camilla could not resist cradling four-week-old Sarah Abu Ammerah during the Women of the World Foundation (WoW) event in the capital Amman.

She told the guests: “There are so many inspirational ladies here doing so many things and they have done it by themselves. We’ve got the first lady plumber here, someone from the army, so many things.

“I think here would be the perfect place to start a WoW. I feel we could do a great job here.

Camilla speaks at the Women of the World Foundation event (Peter Nicholls/PA)

“I have written down a speech but I seem to have gone off-piste a bit.”

Speaking in the Manara Arts and Culture Cafe, in the cultural district of the capital, she spoke about the nation’s queen: “I heard some wise words from Queen Rania.

“Her Majesty once said, ‘When a woman succeeds, she reaches out to those around her and pulls them up to her’. That is why, when you empower women, you empower a whole society.

“The collective experience of the women in this room proves the truth of those words.”

She added there was “serious reaching out and pulling up across our two countries”.

The baby’s mother, Dr Alaa Azzam, 42, a physics professor at the University of Jordan, said: “The duchess said to me, ‘Sarah will be one of the women of the future and that is very inspiring’.”

Camilla was presented with a picture of herself, framed with the words “Women Empowerer”.

Camilla holds a tap given to her by plumber Khawla Al-Sheikh (Peter Nicholls/PA)

She also received a quirky gift of a model man made from sink pipes, and a tap from a woman believed to be Jordan’s first female plumber, Khawla Al-Sheikh.

Camilla looked at it, smiled and said: “At least I know where to go now if I need a tap.”

Ms Al-Sheikh, 58, told the duchess she had been inspired to train as a plumber after fixing her mother’s leaky tap, and has now trained more than 500 women in the trade, many of whom have gone on to start up their own businesses.

