Erdem Moralioglu names shirt in first solo menswear collection after husband

British fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu has described his first solo menswear collection as “an evolution” of his label and said it includes a floral shirt named after his husband.

Moralioglu was joined by his husband, architect Philip Joseph, on Wednesday at Windsor Castle where he became an MBE for services to fashion.

The ceremony was hosted by the Princess Royal, who spoke with the designer about textile manufacturing in Britain and the importance of sustainability – even in high-end fashion.

Moralioglu described receiving his award from Anne as “surreal” and said the ceremony was “the most amazing way to celebrate 15 years” of the label he founded at the age of 27.

Erdem Moralioglu receives his honour from the Princess Royal (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, he told the PA news agency: “Her royal highness looked extraordinary.

“We had a great conversation about manufacturing, and how much fashion manufacturing happens here in the UK and the importance of that, as well as the challenges that face designers, so it was a great chat.”

Asked how fashion could be sustainable even in the competitive luxury end of the industry, he said: “It’s interesting because I think so much of it starts with how you make things – how things are created.

“For me it’s been so important to make things as locally as possible. It begins with local production that you can see and understand who’s making what.”

The Canadian-born, London-based designer counts the Duchess of Cambridge, former US first lady Michelle Obama, style doyenne Alexa Chung and actress Keira Knightley among his clients.

Erdem Moralioglu with Alexa Chung at the Elle Style Awards 2015 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

After 15 years carving out his career in womenswear, creating satin gowns and floral prints, his 2022 spring collection marks his first solo move into menswear.

Asked about his new collection, he said: “It’s wonderful. Menswear kind of has a whole different set of challenges.

“It’s really extraordinary, and I can wear lots of it too so it’s good in that way too.”

His first menswear pieces were presented in the colonnade of the British Museum during London Fashion Week in September.

“Men’s was integrated into the women’s show, so it was a new evolution in a way, it was amazing,” he said.

Asked whether there were any men of note he would like to see wearing his designs, he said: “I’m looking forward to dressing my husband. He’s definitely been wanting to wear something, so he’s finally going to get something.”

Mr Joseph added: “I have a shirt named after me in the collection – it’s called the Philip shirt.”

Bearing Erdem’s trademark floral print, the Philip shirt is a dusky, pale blue short-sleeved piece selling for £420.